Dynamix set to launch 3 new projects in Mumbai in 2022

~ The Real-Estate developer aims to launch close to 1.1 mn sq. ft of projects in 2022, in addition to its ongoing works of ~2.2 million sq. ft in Thane and Mumbai ~ ~The group has already delivered over 30 million sq.ft to its customers over 5 decades in business~ February 16, 2022, Mumbai: The Dynamix Group, renowned for its well-designed and thoughtful residential and commercial properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is all set to launch 3 new projects in Mumbai in the year 2022. The Group will spend over INR 1050 crs over the course of the development of these projects. The Goregaon Project is planned to specifically address the market for commercial office ownership. The project is planned with a plurality of available unit sizes, catering to the small office as well as large office owner. The building will have vast dedicated spaces for amenities such as a gymnasium, salon, cafeteria, etc facilitating the creation of vibrant community of businesspeople and professionals. Andheri. The Group’s upcoming project in Andheri envisions the development of 2BHK and 3BHK homes to prospective buyers. The development seeks to address the undersupply of such homes that cater to the vast and ever-expanding commercial district in the vicinity. The development will contain highly efficient with well thought-out units, designed to appeal to a highly mobile and discerning buyer. The project is planned with a plethora of top-notch amenities to give home owners the perfect work-life balance. The project is nestled amongst over 8 mn sq. ft of grade A commercial real estate. The Malad project is a proposed residential project located off the arterial Film City Road. The development in this desirable suburb is planned to offer 1BHK and 2 BHK units to quality and value conscious home-buyers. The Infinity IT Park, Oberoi Garden City and the townships of Gokuldham and Yashodham are in the immediate vicinity of this well located project. The neighbourhood is fully developed and is complete with top-notch office space, ample quality educational institutions, large malls and medical facilities, restaurants and luxury hotels, and provides great connectivity to the rest of the city by road, rail and the proposed Mumbai metro. Speaking on the developments, Jay Goenka, Director, Dynamix Group said “We are very excited about our upcoming project launches and believe that our keen focus on building spaces that deliver functionality, convenience and quality lifestyles will stand us in good stead. These planned launches continue to be the realisation of our strategy to grow through the development of high quality, yet affordable homes and commercial spaces across Mumbai.” Dynamix’s on-going projects: The developer had launched a project named ‘Divum’ in July 2019 in which 119 of 208 units have already been sold. The group expects to deliver the project in early 2023, as planned. Avanya’s Towers A and B at Dahisar East, Off the Western Express Highway, were launched in November’20. The project, which comprises premium 1 and 2 BHKs saw stupendous sales of 356 of 386 units sold in a period of 60 days. The remaining two towers of the project will be launched in due course. The project has aggregate projected sales value of ~Rs. 650 crs.; The first phase of Parkwoods, in Thane W, Off Ghodbunder Road, was launched in May 2019. The project comprises 2BHK units, with 213 of the first 222 units launched for sale sold. Further phases of the development are planned to be launched in the coming weeks and months. The project comprises two towers and projected aggregate sales of ~Rs. 950crs ABOUT DYNAMIX The Dynamix Group is renowned for its thoughtful and well-designed residential and commercial developments in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Group’s residential developments of Gokuldham and Yashodham in Goregaon East alleviated the acute shortage of affordable housing faced by the middle and lower income groups in the suburban areas of Mumbai. This served as a springboard for further projects in the suburbs, in areas such as Vasant Vihar in Thane West, Shristi in Mira Road, Upvan Complex in Upper Govind Nagar, Gokuldham in Goregaon East, and Panchsheel Enclave in Kandivali West, to name a few. The Group is currently developing projects spread over 2.2 million sq. ft. in Mumbai and Thane.

Dynamix Group brings a 50 year legacy of high quality development with over 30 million sq. feet delivered to over 30,000 happy families.

