Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Portugal's Madeira, no casualties reported

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A moderate earthquake rattled the Portuguese island of Madeira in the early hours on Wednesday, scaring residents but causing no damage or injuries, the Portuguese Sea and Atmosphere Institute (IPMA) said.

The IPMA said the 5.1 magnitude quake, with an epicentre in the ocean, 45 km south of Madeira's capital, Funchal, struck at a depth of 30 km and was felt with the maximum intensity of V on the Mercalli scale in the councils of Camara de Lobos, Ribeira Brava and Sao Vicente. A V intensity quake is defined as moderate and is usually felt by residents of the vicinity and is capable of breaking some windows and overturning unstable objects.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the earthquake was of magnitude 6.1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

