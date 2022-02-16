Left Menu

North Bengal to witness never-seen-before devp in days to come: Mamata

The place will witness development like never before, she stated at the programme.Banerjee underlined that her government would spend Rs 300 crore to turn the district headquarters into a heritage town.The chief minister also maintained that many other facilities would be made available in the area, including a cultural academy, community hall and an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:57 IST
North Bengal to witness never-seen-before devp in days to come: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the entire north Bengal will witness development like never before in the days to come, as she listed out some of the plans her government has made for the region.

Speaking at an event in Cooch Behar, organised on the occasion of local hero Chila Roy's 512th birth anniversary, she said that the state government was working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of north Bengal.

''We will create job opportunities for youth in all six districts. Believe in us, trust us. Don't misunderstand. And see what spurt in development takes place in north Bengal. The place will witness development like never before,'' she stated at the programme.

Banerjee underlined that her government would spend Rs 300 crore to turn the district headquarters into a heritage town.

The chief minister also maintained that many other facilities would be made available in the area, including a cultural academy, community hall and an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities. She said the state would set up 200 government schools, where the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022