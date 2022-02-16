In run up to polls, villagers of Attari seek better facilities for border area

Located at a walking distance from the Indo-Pak International Border, residents of this Punjab assembly constituency going to polls on Sunday rue lack of development and employment opportunities and seek a financial package for the area.

Some locals also claim that drug menace has spread its tentacles and the government must take effective steps to check it.

Many villages in Attari (SC) constituency are just 1 or 2 km from the Attari-Wagah border.The Attari assembly segment houses the Attari-Wagah Joint Checkpost and the Integrated Checkpost.

Harjinder Singh, a carpenter, says, ''There is the problem of unemployment, many internal roads are in bad shape and sewerage is also not good at some places''.

Drug menace has impacted many youth and the government must take effective steps to check it, he said.

He wants better educational facilities for children nearby so that they don't have to travel to Amritsar, the district in which Attari constituency falls. Harjit Singh of village Atalgarh, which is barely one km from the International Border, also flags the problem of unemployment.

''There is no industry,'' he says.

Harjinder Singh told PTI that the people of the border areas are always ready to volunteer their services for the country and the government too must provide better facilities including in health and education sectors.

Perhaps the Attari residents draw inspiration from Sardar Sham Singh Attariwala, who was a general in the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and displayed his valour in the Anglo-Sikh battle of Sabraon.

A memorial is dedicated to him in the main market area of Attari. Two Howitzer guns had earlier been placed in the memorial ground and these were dedicated by former Army chief, Gen Bikram Singh, on February 10, 2014 to commemorate the 168th martyrdom day of Attariwala.

Harjinder Singh said border areas should be given a good financial package so that the entire belt gets developed and the youth are gainfully employed.

Prominent amongst the 13 candidates in the fray from Attari segment include Congress' Tarsem Singh Sialka. The party has fielded Sialka after replacing its sitting MLA Tarsem Singh DC.

Jaswinder Singh is AAP candidate while the SAD is banking on senior leader Gulzar Singh Ranike.

In neighbouring Tarn Taran district's Khem Karan assembly constituency, Ajay Kumar, whose village Khalra falls in Tehsil Patti and lies close to the International Border, says there are no good colleges or health facilities.

''There is not much development in the area,'' says Kumar, who has jumped into the fray and is contesting as a candidate of the Aas Punjab Party.

Kumar, who is contesting the February 20 polls from Khem Karan, says many youth have fallen prey to drugs.

''I am fighting polls to bring some change. People these days are well aware and they are also active on social media and they too want change for the better,'' says Kumar, who runs a shop and is a social worker.

Khem Karan is famous for the major tank battle of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

A war memorial to the Battle of Asal Uttar is located at the outskirts of Chima Village on Khemkaran-Bhikkiwind road in Tarn Taran district.

