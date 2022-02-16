Over 250 kiosks to be redeveloped by NDMC under Smart City project

The kiosks in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area will soon be redeveloped and given a modern look along with display panels for advertisements, according to officials. While the NDMC has built the first sample kiosk near the Constitution Club at Rafi Marg in Lutyen's Delhi, it plans to redevelop 30 such kiosks in the first phase and ultimately up to 250 kiosks, they said. The redevelopment is being done under the Smart City project.

''The kiosks with a size of 6X6 feet will be developed by complete RCC structure with terrazzo flooring and wall along with the use granite and tiles. These kiosks will be available with electrical fittings. ''The speciality of these kiosks is that they are totally maintenance-free,'' said NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay. It can be easily cleaned through a normal washing it does not require any other special maintenance, he added.

He said the unique structure will not only have a good quality RCC stone but also the provision of a three side open kiosks. He said a provision of display panels has also been kept on the outside of kiosks, so that advertisement can be displayed in the future. ''The approximate cost of redevelopment of each kiosk is about Rs 11 lakh under Smart City Project,'' he added.

The top official explained that the redevelopment will help in beautification of the NDMC area and ultimately improve the civic body's ranking in Swacchta Survekshan, 2022.

''Our aim is to beautify each and every corner of common area either kiosks, footpath, roads or beautification of parks and gardens. ''The motive of NDMC behind this is to achieve 5-Star to 7-Star ranking in the forthcoming Swacchta Survekshan and therefore this initiative will not only enhances the beautification of the New Delhi area but also give a unique, similar, standard and modern look to all its kiosks,'' he said. NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists. Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

