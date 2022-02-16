US: Tanker crashes into Long Island building, causing huge blaze

Left Menu

PTI | Rockville | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:53 IST
A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck's driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.

In a video posted to Twitter, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

WNBC-TV reported that fire chief James Avondet said authorities received a call about 1:10 am.

The roughly 13,000-gallon (59,100-litre) tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom at North Centre Avenue and Sunrise Highway, about 30 miles (48 km) east of New York City, and spread to another building and the street.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet said.

The building later collapsed. Other businesses in the area were without power as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who went to a hospital, Avondet said. Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Nassau Traffic Management said on Twitter that traffic was closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area that could stretch into the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

