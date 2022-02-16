Left Menu

Max temp at 25.7 deg C in Delhi, AQI in 'poor' category

It was a warm day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 25.7 degrees celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded two notches below the season's average at 9.4 degrees celsius.

The maximum humidity in the past 24 hours oscillated between 95 per cent to 35 per cent, it said. The weather office has predicted a clear sky and mist in the morning for the next few days. The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 26 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category at 286 around 6.46 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitoring agency -- System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research -- indicated that the AQI will remain in poor quality. Low wind speeds for the next two days are likely to reduce ventilation and the AQI is expected to worsen to 'upper end of poor' or the 'lower end of very poor', it said. On Feburary 19 and 20, the AQI is likely to improve due to high wind speed and strong dispersion, the SAFAR noted.

