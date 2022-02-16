North Bengal has potential to get Rs 11000cr investments in 3-5 years

The eight districts of north Bengal have the potential to attract investments worth Rs 11000 crore in the next three to five years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The employment potential of the region during the same period will be around 71,000, it said.

The state government held a meeting with leading industrialists of north Bengal at Siliguri during the day. Around 400 entrepreneurs took part in the event.

The major areas of investments are MSME, textiles, animal resources and tourism.

Considering that the region is the gateway to the Northeast and its potential in terms of growth and development of industries, the state government has taken several initiatives, the statement added.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi chaired the meeting. The eight districts of the region are Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

