Left Menu

North Bengal has potential to get Rs 11000cr investments in 3-5 years

The eight districts of north Bengal have the potential to attract investments worth Rs 11000 crore in the next three to five years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.The employment potential of the region during the same period will be around 71,000, it said.The state government held a meeting with leading industrialists of north Bengal at Siliguri during the day.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 20:23 IST
North Bengal has potential to get Rs 11000cr investments in 3-5 years
  • Country:
  • India

The eight districts of north Bengal have the potential to attract investments worth Rs 11000 crore in the next three to five years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The employment potential of the region during the same period will be around 71,000, it said.

The state government held a meeting with leading industrialists of north Bengal at Siliguri during the day. Around 400 entrepreneurs took part in the event.

The major areas of investments are MSME, textiles, animal resources and tourism.

Considering that the region is the gateway to the Northeast and its potential in terms of growth and development of industries, the state government has taken several initiatives, the statement added.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi chaired the meeting. The eight districts of the region are Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022