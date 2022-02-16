6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Guatemala
PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday, causing minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways and one death the national disaster coordination agency attributed to a heart attack.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country's Pacific coast just after 1 am local time. It was centred near Nueva Concepcion and occurred at a depth of about 51 miles (84 km).
It was also felt in southern Mexico and El Salvador.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pacific
- El Salvador
- Nueva Concepcion
- The US Geological Survey
- Mexico
- Guatemala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Human rights groups voice concern about allegations of surveillance in El Salvador
Indian, EU press for free, open and rules-based maritime order in Indo-Pacific
$1.5M dollar boost to Prepare Pacific Community Vaccination Fund
EU wants India to join in financing initiative for Indo-Pacific to counter China: French Diplomat
Rugby-New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific teams entering hub over coronavirus fears