6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Guatemala

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday, causing minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways and one death the national disaster coordination agency attributed to a heart attack.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country's Pacific coast just after 1 am local time. It was centred near Nueva Concepcion and occurred at a depth of about 51 miles (84 km).

It was also felt in southern Mexico and El Salvador.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)