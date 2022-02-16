Left Menu

6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Guatemala

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:14 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday, causing minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways and one death the national disaster coordination agency attributed to a heart attack.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country's Pacific coast just after 1 am local time. It was centred near Nueva Concepcion and occurred at a depth of about 51 miles (84 km).

It was also felt in southern Mexico and El Salvador.

