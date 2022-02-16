Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:15 IST
Scoreboard: 1st T20I, Ind vs WI
Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

West Indies Innings: Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 4 Kyle Mayers lbw b Chahal 31 Nicholas Pooran c Kohli b Harshal Patel 61 Roston Chase lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 4 Rovman Powell c Venkatesh Iyer b Ravi Bishnoi 2 Akeal Hosein c and b D Chahar 10 Kieron Pollard not out 24 Odean Smith c Rohit b Harshal Patel 4 Extras: (LB-6, W- 11) 17 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 51-2, 72-3, 74-4, 90-5, 135-6, 157-7.

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-31-1, Deepak Chahar 3-0-28-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-17-2, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-4-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

