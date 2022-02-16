Left Menu

LIVE: Pledging conference for Haiti reconstruction

The government of Haiti has organized a pledging conference, in the hope of raising some $2 billion to help with reconstruction, six months after the earthquake that devastation the country.

It’s been a very tough 12 months for Haiti; an economic crisis, the assassination of the head of state, rising insecurity and the increased threat of kidnapping by gangs, and not to forget the ongoing threat of COVID-19, complicated an already challenging humanitarian situation in what is the poorest and least developed nation in the western hemisphere.

And then on 21 August last year, a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the south-west of the country causing may deaths and widespread destruction. More of that later.

Today in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, the Haitian government is bringing together international donors to support the reconstruction and recovery across the affected region and to ensure that the country is better prepared for any future natural disasters.
The meeting has just got under way, and we’ll be live blogging the event...you can follow it live here on UN Web TV.

Visit UN News for more.

