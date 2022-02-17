Left Menu

U.S. warns against Russian false claims being used as pretext for invasion -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 01:00 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Wednesday warned that Russian officials are planting stories in the press that could be used as a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, warning that many false claims have been circulating.

Price said in a regular press briefing that the United States was concerned by Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that "genocide" was taking place in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, and said claims that Washington and Kyiv were developing biological or chemical weapons for use in the region are "entirely false."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

