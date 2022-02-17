Left Menu

Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits J-K's Katra

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-02-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 04:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location:84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited. (ANI)

