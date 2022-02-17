Left Menu

US official discusses investment opportunities in Andamans with Lt Guv

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 17-02-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:46 IST
  • India

United States Consul General at Chennai, Judith Ravin, has met Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi and discussed investment opportunities in the Union territory, a statement said.

She called on Joshi at Raj Nivas here on Wednesday.

The duo discussed mega infrastructural projects in the islands under the public-private-partnership mode, and potential investment opportunities in the tourism sector. They also discussed ways to build partnerships with the Union territory administration and civil society groups in the archipelago, it added.

