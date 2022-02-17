Departed soul donates cash, property worth Rs 9.2 cr to Lord Venkateswara temple

A 76-year-old female devotee from Chennai has posthumously made an offering of Rs 9.2 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near here.

On behalf of the spinster, Parvatham, who passed away, her sister handed over documents of immovable property valued at Rs.6 crore along with a demand draft for Rs.3.2 crore to TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy at the hill temple this morning, the temple official told PTI.

They requested the TTD to utilize the cash offering of Rs.3.2 for the construction of Children Super Specialty Hospital being built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, he added.

