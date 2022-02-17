PM to dedicate to nation railway lines connecting Thane and Diva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra on Friday through video conferencing, his office said.

He will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva on February 18, 2022, at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, it said.

Kalyan is the main junction of the Central Railway. The traffic coming from the north side and the southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Out of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned, the statement said.

The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at an approximate cost of Rs 620 crores and features a 1.4-km long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges, it said. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai, the statement said. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city, it added.

