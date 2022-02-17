Need to set aside political differences to work for people & development: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday stressed on the need to set aside political differences while working for the welfare of people and development of the country.

His comments came in the wake of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) and the opposition BJP in the state levelling charges of corruption and other allegations against each other in the last few days.

Thackeray was speaking virtually after the inauguration of a water taxi service, linking Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai, and the Belapur jetty in the neighbouring township.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal flagged off the service via video conference.

Thackeray said the water taxi service is the first such facility in the country. The first railway service had started between Mumbai and Thane and the network then expanded all over the country, he noted. ''It is a known fact that what starts from Mumbai is emulated by the entire country,'' he said.

Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had said one should rule over the seas and he worked in that direction. The British then brought the Railways, the CM pointed out. Thackeray said there is a need to focus on the available resources and how they can be used for the welfare of people.

He said the water transport service will be useful for travelling to the Elephanta Island, a world heritage site off the Mumbai coast.

Infrastructure is important for development, he said, adding that investors give priority to infrastructure while deciding on projects. ''We need to keep aside our political differences while working for the people and development,'' the CM said. The water transport service links Navi Mumbai township to the state capital and also the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Thackeray said the sea is not just for watching the sunrise and sunset. It should be used to expedite the economic development.

Union minister Sonowal said the strengthening of infrastructure on the coast will help provide employment to locals. The water transport project links Navi Mumbai with south Mumbai and it will help in saving the commuting time of people, he said.

