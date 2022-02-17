Call for nomination of candidates to appoint in SANSA Board

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has invited interested parties to nominate candidates to be considered for appointment to the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) Board.

Nzimande is reconstituting the SANSA Board in terms of the SANSA Act, 2008.

The objectives of SANSA are to promote the peaceful use of space; support the creation of an environment conducive to industrial development in space technology, and foster research in space science, communications, navigation and space physics.

The agency also aims to advance scientific, engineering and technological competencies and capabilities through human capital development outreach programmes and infrastructure development, and foster international cooperation in space-related activities.

Nzimande said the board will consist of a chairperson, and 10 to 15 other members appointed in their personal capacities and serve on a part-time basis for a maximum of four years.

"When submitting a nomination, it should be borne in mind that the members of board should be citizens or permanent residents of South Africa, and have distinguished themselves in the field of space science and technology or possess relevant qualifications," Nzimande explained.

The members should also have experience or skills in relation to some aspect of SANSA's functions and at least one member of the board must have a legal qualification and another must have financial expertise.

He also noted that a member of the board or a member of any committee of the board who is not in the full-time employment of the state, will be paid only such remuneration and allowances from SANSA funds as may be determined by him, as the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, in consultation with Finance Minister.

Relevant curricula vitae for nominated candidates, including Identity number; gender; race; designation and responsibilities; contact details (postal and email addresses, and telephone numbers) and qualifications and field, should be provided.

Current and past service on boards; areas of expertise; and the names and contact details of two referees; as well as confirmation of the availability of the nominee, is also required.

Email nominations to Phumemele.Yabo@dst.gov.za (link sends e-mail) for submission to the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation no later than 15 March 2022.

Nominations will not be considered, unless all the requirements set out are met. Correspondence will be entered into with shortlisted candidates only.

Hydrogen economy roadmap launch

Meanwhile, Nzimande will this afternoon launch the first official roadmap to identify high-level outcomes for a South African hydrogen economy.

The Hydrogen Society Roadmap will serve as a national coordinating framework to facilitate the integration of hydrogen-related technologies in various sectors of the South African economy, and thereby stimulate economic recovery in line with the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)