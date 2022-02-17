Elephant killed in Rajaji Tiger Reserve in territorial fight

A male elephant was killed in a territorial fight with another elephant at Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Motichoor range of the reserve in the afternoon, RTR Director Akhilesh Tiwari said.

The elephant bled to death after being stabbed repeatedly into the chest by the rival elephant with its tusks, he said.

