Left Menu

Webb may give researchers up-close view of interstellar interlopers

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:30 IST
Webb may give researchers up-close view of interstellar interlopers
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAWebb)
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space science observatory, may give astronomers an up-close-and-personal view of interstellar objects trespassing on our cosmic turf.

So far, only two interstellar interlopers have been identified - 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2018 - but many, many more are thought to exist. Until now scientists had only limited ability to study these objects once discovered, but, with Webb, they will now be able to observe them close up.

"The supreme sensitivity and power of Webb now present us with an unprecedented opportunity to investigate the chemical composition of these interstellar objects and find out so much more about their nature: where they come from, how they were made, and what they can tell us about the conditions present in their home systems," says Martin Cordiner, principal investigator of a Webb Target of Opportunity program to study the composition of an interstellar object and an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and The Catholic University of America.

According to NASA, when the next such object is first detected, researchers won't immediately be certain if it's an interstellar object. They'll need additional observations over a period of days, weeks, or even months to confirm it, depending on its brightness.

Cordiner and his team will use Webb's spectroscopic capabilities in both the near-infrared and mid-infrared bands to study two different aspects of the interstellar object:

  • Analyze the chemical fingerprints of gases released by the object using the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec).
  • Observe any dust that the object is producing — small, microscopic particles, larger grains, and even pebbles that may be lifted off the surface and surrounding the object - using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

"Interstellar objects have not been observed before in these important near- and mid-infrared wavelength ranges, so the possibilities for new discoveries are quite profound. With trillions and trillions of interstellar objects buzzing around the galaxy, the team doesn't know what they are going to find, but they know that it will be fascinating," NASA says.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022