Webb may give researchers up-close view of interstellar interlopers

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space science observatory, may give astronomers an up-close-and-personal view of interstellar objects trespassing on our cosmic turf.

So far, only two interstellar interlopers have been identified - 1I/'Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2018 - but many, many more are thought to exist. Until now scientists had only limited ability to study these objects once discovered, but, with Webb, they will now be able to observe them close up.

"The supreme sensitivity and power of Webb now present us with an unprecedented opportunity to investigate the chemical composition of these interstellar objects and find out so much more about their nature: where they come from, how they were made, and what they can tell us about the conditions present in their home systems," says Martin Cordiner, principal investigator of a Webb Target of Opportunity program to study the composition of an interstellar object and an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and The Catholic University of America.

According to NASA, when the next such object is first detected, researchers won't immediately be certain if it's an interstellar object. They'll need additional observations over a period of days, weeks, or even months to confirm it, depending on its brightness.

Cordiner and his team will use Webb's spectroscopic capabilities in both the near-infrared and mid-infrared bands to study two different aspects of the interstellar object:

Analyze the chemical fingerprints of gases released by the object using the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec).

Observe any dust that the object is producing — small, microscopic particles, larger grains, and even pebbles that may be lifted off the surface and surrounding the object - using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

"Interstellar objects have not been observed before in these important near- and mid-infrared wavelength ranges, so the possibilities for new discoveries are quite profound. With trillions and trillions of interstellar objects buzzing around the galaxy, the team doesn't know what they are going to find, but they know that it will be fascinating," NASA says.