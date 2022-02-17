Militants attack CRPF vehicle in J-K's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there was no casualty, officials said.
The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the vehicle at Keegam in Shopian at around 7.30 pm, they said.
They said the vehicle suffered minor damage, but there was no loss of life in the incident. PTI MIJ SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt decides to provide 'Z' category security by CRPF to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi: sources.
Govt decides to give 'Z' category security by CRPF commandos to Owaisi
Three Pakistani narcotic smugglers shot dead by BSF along International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
Jammu: Police beat drums to announce court order against man wanted in 15-yr-old case
Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu