Militants attack CRPF vehicle in J-K's Shopian

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but there was no casualty, officials said.

The ultras lobbed the grenade towards the vehicle at Keegam in Shopian at around 7.30 pm, they said.

They said the vehicle suffered minor damage, but there was no loss of life in the incident. PTI MIJ SRY

