Temperatures set to rise next fortnight after wet winter: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:40 IST
After a wet winter, minimum temperatures are set to rise across the country from next fortnight, the weather office said on Thursday.

However, parts of extreme southern peninsula and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience above normal rainfall, it said.

In the extended range forecast for the next two weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dry weather is very likely over remaining parts of the country during most days of the week.

It said there is likely to be a gradual rise in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country between February 24 to March 2.

The weather office said various broad scale features, sea conditions and model guidance indicate that cyclogenesis is not likely over the North Indian Ocean during the ensuing two weeks.

It said all India cumulative rainfall during this year's winter Season till February 16 was above the long period average (LPA) by 61.6 per cent and over northwest India, it was above LPA by 72 per cent.

The weather office said strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) were likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19 and 20. PTI SKU AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

