Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Rajasthan's Jaipur
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-02-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 08:42 IST
- Country:
- India
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet. More details are awaited. (ANI)
