Mizoram to get motor racing track -- first in east, northeast

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 09:36 IST
Mizoram will soon get a motor racing track, which will be the first of its kind in eastern and northeastern India, Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte said.

Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) and state-owned REC Ltd have inked a pact for the construction of the motor racing track and sports complex near Aizawl, he said.

It will be developed at Lengpui, about 31 km north of Aizawl, where the airport is located, he said.

It will be built at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he added.

The racing track will be the first of its kind in the northeast and even eastern India, Royte said.

He said the MSSC will make massive efforts to ensure that the project is completed in time.

