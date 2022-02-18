FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to return for physical season-fluid edition, to be hosted in New Delhi

The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week is set to return to a fully physical format with a season-fluid edition from March 23-27, 2022. The fashion gala, which was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted for the very first time in New Delhi keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW -- jointly organized by Lakme & RISE Worldwide-- and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

According to a press release, the platform will be back with two showcase areas for designers to present their collections up close and personal and will continue to support the cause of sustainability while spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity.

The Showroom will be back in an on-ground format for buyers in addition to enhanced features in the virtual initiative. Shows will continue to be live-streamed across key OTT platforms to reach a far and wide audience.

The return of physical fashion weeks is a sign of the world returning to normalcy, and the team couldn't be happier, said Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI.

''The return of physical fashion weeks is a sign of the world returning to normalcy, and we couldn't be happier. And what better way to kickstart the celebrations than in New Delhi. While technology has helped us negate the distance and bring the world closer, we're excited to be back in action, in person.

''We are happy to announce that business is once again on a major upswing as we bring back the physical Showroom and additionally will also have a virtual one to cater to global buyers and help expand our reach,'' Sethi said in a statement.

He added that the schedule, like previous FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week season-fluid editions, will continue to comprise a mix of designers from Delhi, Mumbai and beyond Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said, they are thrilled to be back to a physical format in its entirety with the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week this season, bringing alive the world of beauty and fashion in the capital city - New Delhi.

''Lakme's trend statement this year acknowledges the hybrid lives we are all returning to - opening up our worlds yet treading with caution, the bonhomie of engaging with our loved ones yet mindful of our health and wellbeing. With the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Collection, our trend focus this season is all about the eyes, the window to our souls, and importantly, visible above our masks,'' Mattu said. She said with LFW their endeavor has always been to create an environment for the community that fosters new talent, innovation, and growth. ''With the return of physical showcases, we are excited to see how the talent showing this year drives renewed energy and excitement in the industry,'' Mattu added.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion, and Lifestyle, said as fashion week returns in the form of an on-ground event, digital will continue to play a significant role in helping the team engage with wider audiences.

''While the last two years have challenged all of us to innovate and break past geographical barriers, we understand the magic of experiencing fashion in person. Digital will continue to play an important role in helping us engage with and reach wider audiences and enhance the physical aspects,'' he said, adding that they look forward to alternating the fashion weeks between Delhi and Mumbai.

