UK warns of significant disruption due to Storm Eunice

A Red warning is also in place for southwestern England. Such warnings are relatively rare.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's weather office on Friday issued a rare red warning for London due to Storm Eunice which is due to batter southern England with extremely strong winds that are likely to be a danger to life and cause significant disruption.

Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and spun up from the Azores towards Europe by the jet stream blowing at 200 miles per hour, has extreme wind speeds that could sow chaos along coasts and in exposed areas. "Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said.

"The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris." The Met Office warned flying debris from gusts of up to 90 miles per hour could result in danger to life, blow off roofs, uproot trees and close roads, disrupt train services and ground planes. A Red warning is also in place for southwestern England.

Such warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021.

