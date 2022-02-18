Left Menu

3 killed as truck falls into 500-ft-deep ravine in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed as a truck skidded off the road and fell into a 500-feet-deep ravine in East Sikkim, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at Luing around 6.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

The driver lost control of the truck that was transporting stones from a quarry in Rey-Sama to Gangtok, and fell into the gorge, they said.

The driver, the handyman and another person travelling in the truck died, police said.

The bodies were sent to STNM Hospital near Gangtok for post-mortem, they said.

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her father seriously injured last Friday after their vehicle fell into a 600-feet-deep ravine at Lower Kambal on the Singtam-Dikchu highway in East Sikkim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

