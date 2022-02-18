Left Menu

Assam’s border district police sensitised on wildlife crimes

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:48 IST
Assam’s border district police sensitised on wildlife crimes
  • Country:
  • India

With the police playing an important role in the prevention and mitigation of crimes against wildlife and illegal trade in wildlife parts, the law enforcers of Assam’s Charaideo district were on Friday sensitised on such illegal activities.

Biodiversity research and conservation organisation ‘Aaranyak’, in cooperation with the district police headed by its Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Singh, organised the workshop, a press release issued by the NGO said here.

Charaideo shares a boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, which have international borders, making it among the vulnerable areas and routes for carrying out wildlife crimes, it said.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, the secretary-general, and CEO of ‘Aaranyak’ spoke on how social unrest could induce a grave threat to wildlife resources and how the prevalence of wildlife crime will endanger national security because of its intricate link to insurgency, arms smuggling, and narcotics drugs trade.

He explained at length the alarming global scenario of wildlife crime as on date with a focus on rhino poaching.

Dr. Jimmy Borah, senior manager of the Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD) at ‘Aaranyak’, emphasised wildlife crime perspectives and flagged how collaborations among different security agencies can bring about a change for better in tackling the menace.

Ivy Farheen Hussain, project officer at Aaranyak, gave an overview of burgeoning crimes against wildlife beyond mega species and explained the kind of wildlife crimes prevalent in the northeast region.

She stressed that criminals committing crimes against wildlife are as much a danger to society as any other offenders.

They also discussed the Wildlife Protection Act at length, including its various relevant provisions and mandates. PTI SSG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022