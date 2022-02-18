Maha: Driver dies after truck overturns in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:09 IST
A truck driver died after his vehicle overturned near Khindsi in Nagpur, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at around 3 am on Thursday after the truck had unloaded coal and was moving towards Kanhan at high speed, a Ramtek police station official said. The driver was identified as Surendra Jouhari Suryawanshi Kuril (44), a resident of Kandri, he added.PTI COR BNM BNM BNM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
