Maha: Driver dies after truck overturns in Nagpur

A truck driver died after his vehicle overturned near Khindsi in Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Thursday after the truck had unloaded coal and was moving towards Kanhan at high speed, a Ramtek police station official said. The driver was identified as Surendra Jouhari Suryawanshi Kuril (44), a resident of Kandri, he added.PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

