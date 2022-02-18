Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20

Scoreboard from the second T20 between India and the West indies, here on Friday. India Innings: Rohit Sharma c King b Chase 19 Ishan Kishan c Mayers b Cottrell 2 Virat Kohli b Chase 52 Suryakumar Yadav c and b Chase 8 Rishabh Pant not out 52 Venkatesh Iyer b Shepherd 33 Harshal Patel not out 1 Extras (B-5, LB-3, NB-2, WD-9) 19 Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-59, 3-72, 4-106, 5-182.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-30-0, Sheldon Cottrell 3-1-20-1, Jason Holder 4-0-45-0, Romario Shepherd 3-0-34-1, Roston Chase 4-0-25-3, Odean Smith 1-0-10-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-14-0. More PTI AT AT AT

