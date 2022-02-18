Left Menu

Maha: 3 booked for Rs 26 lakh fraud in toilet construction plan in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:36 IST
Maha: 3 booked for Rs 26 lakh fraud in toilet construction plan in Jalna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sarpanch and two government officials were booked allegedly for irregularities to the tune of R 26 lakh in construction of toilets in Jalna in Maharashtra under the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, police said on Friday.

He said Rs 30,24 lakh were sanctioned to make 252 toilet blocks in Khamgaon village in Badnapur tehsil, but the accused, identified as sarpanch Saleem Shah Gadiwale, gramsevak Suresh Sonaji Ingle and then block development officer G.M Methe, allegedly conspired to build just 36 toilets at a cost of Rs 4.32 lakh.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022