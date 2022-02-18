Maha: 3 booked for Rs 26 lakh fraud in toilet construction plan in Jalna

A sarpanch and two government officials were booked allegedly for irregularities to the tune of R 26 lakh in construction of toilets in Jalna in Maharashtra under the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, police said on Friday.

He said Rs 30,24 lakh were sanctioned to make 252 toilet blocks in Khamgaon village in Badnapur tehsil, but the accused, identified as sarpanch Saleem Shah Gadiwale, gramsevak Suresh Sonaji Ingle and then block development officer G.M Methe, allegedly conspired to build just 36 toilets at a cost of Rs 4.32 lakh.

No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added.

