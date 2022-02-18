Falling trees kill two as Storm Eunice hits the Netherlands
Falling trees killed two people as Storm Eunice pummelled the Netherlands on Friday, damaging buildings and blowing off parts of the roof at the stadium of soccer club ADO Den Haag, authorities said. The government sent out text alerts telling people to stay indoors and said they should only call emergency services in life-threatening situations.
Falling trees killed two people as Storm Eunice pummelled the Netherlands on Friday, damaging buildings and blowing off parts of the roof at the stadium of soccer club ADO Den Haag, authorities said.
The government sent out text alerts telling people to stay indoors and said they should only call emergency services in life-threatening situations. "The emergency number is overloaded," read the message. One person was killed by a falling tree in Amsterdam, and a second in the nearby Diemen area, the city's fire department said.
"Do not go out on the street anymore. It is truly dangerous," the city's police force said on Twitter. Schools sent children home early and train were cancelled nationwide from 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).
Images of a strip of roof hanging off The Hague soccer club's stadium circulated on social media. Eunice, an Atlantic storm, has been battering Britain and Ireland most of Friday, causing widespread damage and killing at least one person.
The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a "code red" warning saying gusts could reach up to 130 km per hour in coastal areas as the storm reaches continental Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlantic
- Storm Eunice
- Netherlands
- Britain
- The Hague
- Amsterdam
- Europe
- Ireland
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Washington Football Team has a name again - the Commanders; Olympics-Curling-Britain edge Canada, Italy make winning start in mixed doubles and more
Britain says Russia doesn't need to be aggressive to play part on world stage
Britain levies $47 mln fine on firms over anti-nausea tablet supply
Britain has a profound problem with rising energy bills, business chief says
Britain levies $47 mln fine on firms over anti-nausea tablet supply