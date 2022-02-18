Odisha panchayat polls: 77 pc voting in 2nd phase

Around 71 per cent of 62.10 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling for the three-tier panchayat elections on Friday, an official said.

Barring stray disruptions, the voting was by and large peaceful in comparison to the first phase held on February 16.

Nearly 71 per cent of the electorate voted at 20,436 polling booths to seal the fate of 747 candidates for 186 Zilla Parishad (ZP) posts in 1514 panchayats across 68 blocks in the state, an official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

The voting percentage may rise after final reports are received by the SEC from districts. State Election Commissioner A P Padhi said that except some stray incidents in Jajpur and Jagtsinghpur district, polling was peaceful in Maoist-infected regions and also in Kotia cluster of villages in Koraput district.

Both Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh claim ownership of the villages in Kotia.

"The polling was disrupted in parts of Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur due to violence. Re-polling is likely to be held at two or three places where voting was affected due to errors in ballot papers," Padhi said. SEC office sources said that polling in two booths in Kanikapada Panchayat of Jajpur was disrupted after miscreants damaged 31 ballot papers and fled with some more.

In Jagatsinghpur, a group of people created ruckus and ransacked two booths at Patasara panchayat. The police resorted to baton-charge after Gaisilet police station in-charge suffered injuries on the head during a face-off with some people outside a polling booth in Bargarh district.

In another incident, a mob damaged the personal vehicle of a presiding officer in Komna block of Nuapada district, alleging that it was carrying ballot boxes.

The first phase of polling had registered 77.2 per cent of votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)