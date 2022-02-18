Left Menu

Storm Eunice sends crane crashing onto Belgian hospital

Storm Eunice sent a crane crashing onto the roof of a hospital in the Belgian town of Tournai on Friday, as winds of up to 130 km per hour (80 miles per hour) swept in.

Storm Eunice sent a crane crashing onto the roof of a hospital in the Belgian town of Tournai on Friday, as winds of up to 130 km per hour (80 miles per hour) swept in. No deaths were reported, but people were injured in the hospital, according to media reports.

Images on social media showed the crane's tip crashed into the roof of the hospital and through the ceiling of the top floor. Another piece fell on the ground in a building site close to the crane's base that stayed standing.

In a separate incident a teenager was hit by a falling branch while running in the nearby town of Menen. Both towns are close to the French border. The storm, which is also battering other northern European countries, including Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands, has disrupted transport services in Belgium.

The football game between the teams of Ghent and Seraing for the country's top league was postponed after the roof of Ghent's stadium was damaged by the strong wind.

