Storm Eunice kills 79 year-old man in Belgium - media

A 79-year old English national died in the Belgian town of Ieper, not far from the North Sea coast, after being pushed from his boat in the water by the strong wind as storm Eunice battered the region, local media reported on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, broadcaster VTM reported.

