Woman killed in London by falling tree during Storm Eunice

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed in London when a tree fell and crushed a car in which she was travelling during Storm Eunice on Friday, police said.

"The passenger in the car – a woman aged in her 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene," London's Metropolitan Police said.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening after the incident on Muswell Hill Road in north London, the Met said. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

