Woman killed in London by falling tree during Storm Eunice

A woman was killed in London when a tree fell and crushed a car in which she was travelling during Storm Eunice on Friday, police said.

"The passenger in the car – a woman aged in her 30s - was pronounced dead at the scene," London's Metropolitan Police said.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening after the incident on Muswell Hill Road in north London, the Met said. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Chris Reese)

