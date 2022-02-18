Left Menu

Falling trees kill three as Storm Eunice hits the Netherlands

Falling trees killed three people as Storm Eunice pummelled the Netherlands on Friday, damaging buildings and blowing off parts of the roof at the stadium of soccer club ADO Den Haag, authorities said. The government sent out text alerts telling people to stay indoors and said they should only call emergency services in life-threatening situations.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:55 IST
Falling trees kill three as Storm Eunice hits the Netherlands

Falling trees killed three people as Storm Eunice pummelled the Netherlands on Friday, damaging buildings and blowing off parts of the roof at the stadium of soccer club ADO Den Haag, authorities said.

The government sent out text alerts telling people to stay indoors and said they should only call emergency services in life-threatening situations. "The emergency number is overloaded," read the message. Two people were killed by falling trees in Amsterdam, and a third in the nearby Diemen area, the city's fire department said.

"Do not go out on the street anymore. It is truly dangerous," the city's police force said on Twitter. Schiphol airport cancelled about 390 flights, a spokesperson said.

Schools sent children home early and train were cancelled nationwide from 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT). Several trucks were overturned by strong winds, disrupting traffic, Dutch traffic monitoring organisation ANWB said. Images of a strip of roof hanging off The Hague soccer club's stadium circulated on social media.

Elsewhere in The Hague, police evacuated residents living next to church in the central Elandstraat whose dual spires have become unstable, ANP news agency reported. Videos on social media show one of the spires swaying in the wind as police cordoned of the immediate surroundings. In neighbouring Belgium the centre of Asse, a small town north east of Brussels, was evacuated because of the risk of a church tower collapsing.

Eunice, an Atlantic storm, has been battering Britain and Ireland most of Friday, causing widespread damage and killing at least one person. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a "code red" warning of gusts reaching up to 130 km per hour (80 miles per hour) in coastal areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022