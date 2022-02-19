Left Menu

NDMC panel gives nod to build 'waste-to-art' park; to showcase iconic monuments

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday approved a proposal to build a park on the 'waste-to-art' theme on the premises of the historic Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh, officials said.

The South Delhi civic body had come up with a 'Waste-to-Wonder' Park in Sarai Kale Khan in February 2019.

It has replicas of seven world-famous monuments, including the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower, fashioned out of mechanical waste.

''The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in its meeting today approved a proposal to build a 'waste-to-art' park in the old Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh area. The park is spread over nine to 10 acres,'' a senior official said.

The approval now awaits the nod of the NDMC House. The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

According to the proposal, 13 sculptural models of world-famous heritage landmarks will be set up in the park, including the Great Sphinx at Giza, the Great Wall of China, Opera House in Sydney, Sagrada Familia of Barcelona and Stonehenge of the United Kingdom.

Also, 12 artworks will be done in relief, including models of Angkor Wat at Cambodia, Chichen Itza of Mexico, the Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi, London Bridge, Mount Rushmore in the US and Petra in Jordan, it says.

According to the proposal submitted in the meeting of the NDMC panel, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 27.14 crore.

On December 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated 'Bharat Darshan Park', built by the SDMC in Punjabi Bagh, with the same concept.

Replicas of 21 Indian monuments, including the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Mysore Palace, are installed in the park in south Delhi.

The 'Bharat Darshan Park' was built with scrap and waste material, at a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, in a February 2020 event, had said the 'Waste to Wonder Park' was a shining example of the ''waste-to-wealth'' concept and the SDMC should develop more such parks.

