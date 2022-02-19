Left Menu

Perseverance's first Mars landiversary: Here's look at achievements so far

The rover has collected Martian rock core samples - the first rock core samples from another planet - that may one day become the first from another planet to be returned to Earth on a future mission. So far, it has collected six samples and two more samples will be collected in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:49 IST
Perseverance's first Mars landiversary: Here's look at achievements so far
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJPL)

NASA's Perseverance rover is celebrating its first landing anniversary on Mars. The rover landed in the Red Planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and since then, it has racked up several firsts - from collecting first rock core samples from another planet to breaking the record for the most distance driven by a Mars rover in a single day.

Here are some of the milestones achieved by the Perseverance rover during its one-year journey on the Martian surface:

The rover has collected Martian rock core samples - the first rock core samples from another planet - that may one day become the first from another planet to be returned to Earth on a future mission. So far, it has collected six samples and two more samples will be collected in the coming weeks.

Perseverance also served as an indispensable base station for Ingenuity, the first helicopter on Mars, and also tested the first prototype oxygen generator on the Martian surface.

The rover also broke a record for the most distance driven by a Mars rover in a single day, travelling almost 1,050 feet (320 meters) on February 14, 2022.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. Perseverance's main goal is to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for a possible return to Earth while paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022