Perseverance's first Mars landiversary: Here's look at achievements so far

NASA's Perseverance rover is celebrating its first landing anniversary on Mars. The rover landed in the Red Planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and since then, it has racked up several firsts - from collecting first rock core samples from another planet to breaking the record for the most distance driven by a Mars rover in a single day.

Here are some of the milestones achieved by the Perseverance rover during its one-year journey on the Martian surface:

The rover has collected Martian rock core samples - the first rock core samples from another planet - that may one day become the first from another planet to be returned to Earth on a future mission. So far, it has collected six samples and two more samples will be collected in the coming weeks.

Perseverance also served as an indispensable base station for Ingenuity, the first helicopter on Mars, and also tested the first prototype oxygen generator on the Martian surface.

The rover also broke a record for the most distance driven by a Mars rover in a single day, travelling almost 1,050 feet (320 meters) on February 14, 2022.

I've now been on Mars for a full (Earth) year! Many firsts on an ambitious to-do list:✅ Collected first rock cores from another planet✅ Served as base station for #MarsHelicopter ✅ Extracted oxygen from thin Martian air✅ Set driving recordsMore: https://t.co/ycR7IcZe0m pic.twitter.com/ZPg8NfH169 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2022

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. Perseverance's main goal is to seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for a possible return to Earth while paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.