Science News Roundup: Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists; Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Videoblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Antibodies improve for months after mRNA vaccine

Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Higher estrogen levels tied to lower COVID death risk

Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists

While typically heard in an omnipresent children's song, the phrase baby shark has delighted New Zealand scientists after the rare discovery of a juvenile ghost shark during a survey off the east coast of the country's South Island. Ghost sharks, also known as chimaeras, are not really sharks but are related to sharks since both of their skeletons consist of cartilage rather than bone.

