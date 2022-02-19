TN registers 21.69 percent polling in civic polls till 11 AM

The urban civic polls underway in Tamil Nadu witnessed an overall polling percentage of 21.69 per cent till 11 AM on Saturday, the state election commission said. The voting exercise that began at 7 AM today is underway across the state's urban regions and till 11 AM, the aggregate polling percentage covering 38 districts stood at 21.69 per cent. Voting ends at 6 PM and 1 hour from 5 PM to 6 PM is earmarked for those affected by coronavirus. In Ariyalur district it was 30.79 per cent, (the highest) and Chengelpet (10.65 per cent), the lowest, a Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said in an official release. Chennai in northern part of the state recorded 17.88 per cent and the southern most Kanyakumari 22.86 per cent.

