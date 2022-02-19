Left Menu

Madagascar braces for next cyclone as at least 14 killed by storm

At least 14 people were killed in Madagascar this week by tropical storm Dumako, the state disaster relief agency said, as the island braces for another cyclone due to hit on Tuesday. A total of 124 people were killed this month when tropical cyclone Batsirai slammed the southeastern coast of the island.

Reuters | Antananarivo | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:24 IST
Madagascar braces for next cyclone as at least 14 killed by storm
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Madagascar

At least 14 people were killed in Madagascar this week by tropical storm Dumako, the state disaster relief agency said, as the island braces for another cyclone due to hit on Tuesday. Some 4,323 were displaced when Dumako made landfall in the east of the country on Tuesday, the disaster relief agency said late on Friday. They were being housed in 12 sites.

The Indian Ocean island nation is going through its storm season. A total of 124 people were killed this month when tropical cyclone Batsirai slammed the southeastern coast of the island. Another cyclone, Emnati, is forecast to hit close to the same area affected by Batsirai, said Nomenjanahary Mamy Andriamirado, a weather forecaster with the national meteorological service.

