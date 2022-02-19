Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Antibodies improve for months after mRNA vaccine

Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Higher estrogen levels tied to lower COVID death risk

