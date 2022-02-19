Left Menu

Dutch coastguard searches North Sea for lost shipping containers

The Dutch coastguard said on Saturday it was trying to locate 26 empty shipping containers lost on the North Sea during Storm Eunice on Friday. Panama-registered container ship Marcos V lost the 40-foot (12-metre) containers around the Dutch Wadden islands while en route to Germany in heavy winds, the coastguard said on its website. So far, none of the containers has been found.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:08 IST
So far, none of the containers has been found. The coastguard is using helicopters and a emergency towing vessel in the search, while ships in the area have also been notified to keep a look out, it said.

