A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:15 IST
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Russian invasion of Ukraine now seems "far more likely than unlikely" and all the signs suggest it is "very, very imminent", Britain's minister for Europe said on Sunday. "Unfortunately, at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely but we will continue to work to try and avert that," James Cleverly told Sky News.

"Everything that we see indicates that invasion is very, very, highly likely and very, very imminent."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

