Maha: Postal dept issues postcards on 'Jewels of Junnar' theme

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:19 IST
The Postal department has issued 15 postcards titled 'Jewels of Junnar' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Sunday.

The postcards, designed by renowned environmental scientist Dr Sachin Anil Punekar, were issued by G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General, Pune Region in a function at Shivneri Fort on Saturday, he said.

''The postcards cover various places of historical, archeological and tourist interest, apart from highlighting the biodiversity of Junnar tehsil. The first set of the 15 illustrated postcards titled 'Jewels of Junnar' was handed over by the Postmaster General, Pune to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune District Ajit Pawar,'' he added.

