Seven inmates escape from juvenile home in MP's Khandwa

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seven inmates of a juvenile home in Khandwa city of Madhya Pradesh, out of the total eight undertrials lodged there, escaped on Sunday by breaking the wall of a toilet and jumping over the compound wall, police said.

These minor undertrials were kept in the juvenile home for their involvement in different criminal activities, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre said. The seven inmates escaped after breaking the wall of a toilet and then crossed over the boundary wall with the help of a tree, he said.

''Those who escaped include three each from Harda and Khargone and one from Burhanpur,'' he said, adding that a search has been launched for them.

''A total of eight juveniles were lodged in this home and only one is left there now,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

