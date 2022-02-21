An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ
21-02-2022
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 has struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Monday
The quake was at the depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said
