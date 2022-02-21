Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia could lose financial markets access, advanced goods if it invades Ukraine - EU chief

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed some details of the sanctions Moscow would face if it invaded Ukraine, saying Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major export goods. Western leaders have until now refused to be drawn on the details of the responses they have agreed on if Russia invaded, only ruling out a military response and promising economic sanctions that would be unprecedented in scale.

UK's Johnson set to scrap COVID restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions as part of a "living with COVID" strategy that aims to achieve a faster exit from the pandemic than other major economies. As Hong Kong builds isolation units and Europe retains social distancing and vaccine rules, Johnson will announce the repeal of any pandemic reqirements that impinge on personal freedoms, a day after Queen Elizabeth tested positive for the virus.

Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to a more violent Middle East. The 2015 deal limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran.

Dominican Republic begins building border wall with Haiti

The Dominican government on Sunday began building a wall that will cover more than half of the 392-kilometre (244 miles) border with Haiti, its only land neighbor, to stop irregular migration and the smuggling of goods, weapons and drugs. While the two countries share the island of Hispaniola, they are worlds apart in terms of development. Crime-plagued Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the Dominican Republic, a popular Caribbean tourist destination, has prospered in recent decades amid marked political stability.

Images show new Russian deployments of armor and troops near Ukraine - Maxar

Satellite images show multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops from Russian garrisons near the border with Ukraine, a private U.S. company said on Sunday, in what its director said indicated increased military readiness. The new activity comes as Russia extended military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, heightening fears among Western powers over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. embassy tells Americans: have an evacuation plan from Russia

The U.S. embassy in Russia cautioned Americans on Sunday to have evacuation plans, citing the threat of attacks in Moscow and along the Russian border with Ukraine, drawing a rebuke from Russian foreign ministry. "There have been threats of attacks against shopping centres, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the embassy said.

Australia fully reopens borders shut by COVID pandemic, welcomes back tourists

Australia on Monday fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of being shut in the pandemic as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends. More than 50 international flights will reach the country through the day, including 27 touching down at Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by COVID-19 restrictions.

Russia and Belarus extend military drills; Biden cancels Delaware trip

Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, adding to mounting tensions as satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armor and troops close to Ukraine. The White House said President Joe Biden was canceling a trip to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour meeting of his National Security Council. Biden instead spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron about the Russian buildup, the White House said.

'God Save The Queen': messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

News that Britain's Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country on Sunday, with politicians and the public willing the 95-year-old to recover. On a wet and blustery day, a few sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where the queen is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms. Others went online to express support and message boards in the London Underground urged the monarch to "take it easy".

In Ukraine conflict, even the elderly are getting ready to fight

Elderly men and women, some well past retirement age, are getting ready to fight on either side of the separatist conflict in Ukraine as tensions ratchet higher by the day. Fighting between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army has been dragging on for eight years but an increase in shelling in recent days has deepened Western fears that Russia could use the conflict as a pretext to invade Ukraine - an accusation that Moscow denies.

