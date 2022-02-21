Left Menu

Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes New Zealand, shakes capital Wellington

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 21-02-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 08:52 IST
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck New Zealand near the South Island town of Blenheim on Monday at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), government seismic monitor Geonet said.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in capital Wellington. No immediate damages or injuries were reported.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

